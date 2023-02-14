Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 870,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,274,000 after buying an additional 434,799 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 57.6% during the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,186,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,827,000 after purchasing an additional 433,479 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 507.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,049,000 after purchasing an additional 376,859 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at $64,747,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Chubb by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,176,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,910,000 after purchasing an additional 293,145 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock opened at $215.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CB shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.45.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

