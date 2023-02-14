LUKSO (LYXe) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.40 Million

LUKSO (LYXe) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 14th. One LUKSO token can currently be bought for about $10.94 or 0.00049528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LUKSO has a total market cap of $163.43 million and $1.40 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LUKSO has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002329 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.49 or 0.00433258 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,325.22 or 0.28699774 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000172 BTC.
About LUKSO
LUKSO’s genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
