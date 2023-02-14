Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Shares Sold by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,546 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 0.76% of Lucid Diagnostics worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics by 29.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics by 15.7% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 873,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 118,322 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on LUCD shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $4.25 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Lucid Diagnostics Price Performance

Lucid Diagnostics stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,521. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89. The company has a market cap of $48.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.05. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $4.06.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Lucid Diagnostics Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Lucid Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.