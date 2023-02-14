Loom Network (LOOM) Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last Week

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a market cap of $55.93 million and approximately $7.57 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.08 or 0.00432680 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,364.34 or 0.28661486 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,117,425,698 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

