LooksRare (LOOKS) Market Capitalization Achieves $142.69 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $142.69 million and $55.85 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

