Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 700 to CHF 580 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lonza Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.40.

Lonza Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LZAGY opened at $59.35 on Friday. Lonza Group has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.71.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group AG is engaged in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare, and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, Capsule and Health Ingredients, and Corporate. The Biologics segment serves as contract development and manufacturing partner for biopharmaceuticals, catering customers for all clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle.

