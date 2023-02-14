Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.87.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $481.97 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.52.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.99 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

