Location Sciences Group (LON:LSAI) Trading Up 11.1%

Location Sciences Group PLC (LON:LSAI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 11.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 2,461,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,018,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

Location Sciences Group Stock Up 11.1 %

The company has a market cap of £5.30 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 22.77, a current ratio of 22.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.14.

About Location Sciences Group

Location Sciences Group PLC operates as a data intelligence company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers Verify, a proprietary verification platform that provides media-agnostic analysis, and authentication of the accuracy and quality of location-targeted advertising data to automotive, retail, quick service restaurant, grocery, consumer packaged goods, and travel and hospitality industries; and GeoProtect, a location data optimization and transparency platform.

