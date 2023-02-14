LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 8,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 18,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

LMP Automotive Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $8.18.

Institutional Trading of LMP Automotive

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LMP Automotive stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.24% of LMP Automotive worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

