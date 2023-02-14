Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the January 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lithium Chile Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LTMCF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.56. 11,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,118. Lithium Chile has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45.

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile, Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile. Its projects include: Salar de Coipasa, Salar de Turi, Salar de Atacama, Salar de Helados, Salar de Talar and Salar de Ollage. The company was founded on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

