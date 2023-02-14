Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stake Boosted by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,289,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324,492 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 4.72% of Lithia Motors worth $276,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 2,112.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of LAD stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,623. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $349.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.42 and a 200-day moving average of $234.13. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.56.

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.