Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stake Boosted by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,289,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324,492 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 4.72% of Lithia Motors worth $276,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 2,112.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.
Lithia Motors Stock Performance
Shares of LAD stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,623. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $349.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.42 and a 200-day moving average of $234.13. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Lithia Motors Company Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
- 3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
- Should You Be Loving AppLovin Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.