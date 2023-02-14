Litecoin Cash 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $106.14 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $106.14 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 776,656,544 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 776,590,793.7084944 with 775,603,699.9584944 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0033108 USD and is down -4.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $102.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
