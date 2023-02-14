Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) & Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Head to Head Review

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) and Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.7% of Lion Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Lion Electric shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lion Electric and Mazda Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $57.71 million 8.16 -$43.33 million $0.25 9.68 Mazda Motor $27.80 billion 0.19 $668.50 million $0.96 4.25

Analyst Ratings

Mazda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric. Mazda Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lion Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lion Electric and Mazda Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 4 6 0 2.45 Mazda Motor 0 0 3 0 3.00

Lion Electric currently has a consensus target price of $6.59, indicating a potential upside of 172.35%. Given Lion Electric’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than Mazda Motor.

Risk & Volatility

Lion Electric has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mazda Motor has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and Mazda Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric 43.68% -10.19% -6.71% Mazda Motor 4.31% 13.71% 6.05%

Summary

Lion Electric beats Mazda Motor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lion Electric

(Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

About Mazda Motor

(Get Rating)

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through the following segments: Japan, North America, Europe, and Other Areas. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting. The company was founded on January 30, 1920 and is headquartered in Aki, Japan.

