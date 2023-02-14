Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LNC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lincoln National to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Lincoln National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.21.

Lincoln National Trading Up 3.7 %

LNC stock opened at $35.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average is $40.82. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,081 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 243.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,386,000 after buying an additional 1,112,215 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 422.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 963,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,064,000 after acquiring an additional 779,247 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 437.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 880,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,676,000 after acquiring an additional 716,860 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 3,490.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 638,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,626,000 after acquiring an additional 621,075 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

