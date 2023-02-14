Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $174.65

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $174.65 and last traded at $173.22, with a volume of 37884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.90.

LECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.39.

In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $899,249.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,843 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,134.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $899,249.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,843 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,134.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $372,672.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,426.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,921 shares of company stock worth $2,989,248. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after buying an additional 302,002 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 730,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,604,000 after purchasing an additional 184,477 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 817,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,072,000 after purchasing an additional 144,084 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 356,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,441,000 after purchasing an additional 119,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,948.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

