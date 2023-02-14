Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Short Interest Up 61.5% in January

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,832,700 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the January 15th total of 17,857,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,464.3 days.

Lenovo Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LNVGF remained flat at $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,477. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80. Lenovo Group has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.16.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

