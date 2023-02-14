Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Short Interest Up 61.5% in January

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,832,700 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the January 15th total of 17,857,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,464.3 days.
Lenovo Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:LNVGF remained flat at $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,477. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80. Lenovo Group has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.16.
Lenovo Group Company Profile
