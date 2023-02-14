Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Update

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the January 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Legrand Stock Performance

Shares of LGRDY traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,703. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.75. Legrand has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $20.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €85.00 ($91.40) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Legrand from €95.00 ($102.15) to €93.00 ($100.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Legrand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.14.

About Legrand

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

