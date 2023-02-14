LCX Market Capitalization Achieves $93.19 Million (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, LCX has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One LCX token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000544 BTC on exchanges. LCX has a market cap of $93.19 million and $1.38 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.92 or 0.00432403 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,354.12 or 0.28643180 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About LCX

LCX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com.

Buying and Selling LCX

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

