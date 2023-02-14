LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Gap Down to $115.60

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $115.60, but opened at $109.87. LCI Industries shares last traded at $110.83, with a volume of 50,014 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.11 and its 200-day moving average is $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.46.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. CWM LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 120.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.