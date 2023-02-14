Laqira Protocol (LQR) Price Tops $0.0142

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded up 119.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a market cap of $42.56 million and approximately $643,511.93 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.96 or 0.00433670 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,356.33 or 0.28727119 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Laqira Protocol Token Profile

Laqira Protocol launched on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

