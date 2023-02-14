Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Wayne R. Sloan Buys 500 Shares

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) Director Wayne R. Sloan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $11,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,764 shares in the company, valued at $316,572. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average of $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.33. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.68%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LARK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Landmark Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 35,622 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $60,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

