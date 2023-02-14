Laffer Tengler Investments Sells 137 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Laffer Tengler Investments lessened its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in SAP were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at about $10,033,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in SAP in the third quarter worth $367,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SAP by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 220,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAP opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $123.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.62 and a 200-day moving average of $99.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About SAP

Several brokerages have commented on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SAP from €95.00 ($102.15) to €100.00 ($107.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €135.00 ($145.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.07.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

