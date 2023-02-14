Laffer Tengler Investments Raises Stock Position in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN)

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments owned about 0.38% of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $369,000.

NASDAQ:VPN opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.38.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.

