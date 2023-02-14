Laffer Tengler Investments Raises Stock Position in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN)

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments owned about 0.38% of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $369,000.
Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:VPN opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.38.
Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN)
- 3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
- Should You Be Loving AppLovin Stock?
- Could Tempur Sealy be the Sleeper Stock of 2023?
- Volume Alert: Why Investors Are Making Room for Life Storage
- Ralph Lauren Just Became A Must Own Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.