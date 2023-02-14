Laffer Tengler Investments Boosts Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Teck Resources were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Teck Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Shares of TECK stock opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.0939 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.