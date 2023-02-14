Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Holdings Increased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 108,030 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5,186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 49,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 48,178 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,983,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,631,000 after acquiring an additional 316,728 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $808,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 15,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $474,000. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Noble Financial lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

KTOS opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.88 and a beta of 0.83. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24.

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.