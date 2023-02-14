KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Citigroup

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KREF. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance
KREF opened at $15.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.96. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 272.77, a quick ratio of 272.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.
