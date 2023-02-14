KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) in the last few weeks:

2/9/2023 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $72.00 to $80.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $70.00.

1/30/2023 – KKR & Co. Inc. was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

1/25/2023 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2023 – KKR & Co. Inc. was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

1/11/2023 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $67.00.

1/10/2023 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $74.00 to $72.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of KKR stock traded up $1.11 on Monday, reaching $59.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,877,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,506. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $62.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.57.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,667,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,267 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.0% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,456,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,224,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,635,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,094,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,018 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 15,375,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $711,751,000 after purchasing an additional 510,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,190,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $471,705,000 after purchasing an additional 597,379 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

