Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management reduced its stake in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition Three were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Kismet Acquisition Three by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 127.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 1,045.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Kismet Acquisition Three by 439.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 50,069 shares during the period.

Kismet Acquisition Three Price Performance

Shares of KIIIU stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

About Kismet Acquisition Three

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

