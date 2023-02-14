Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Update

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,300 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the January 15th total of 142,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KFS. StockNews.com started coverage on Kingsway Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Institutional Trading of Kingsway Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFS. Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,613,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,396,000 after buying an additional 221,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 79,836 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Down 2.8 %

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $218.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of -0.19. Kingsway Financial Services has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

