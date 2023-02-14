Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 64.9% from the January 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Piper Sandler cut Kingstone Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.45 to $1.60 in a report on Monday.
Kingstone Companies Stock Performance
KINS opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $5.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingstone Companies
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 150,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 48,312 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the third quarter valued at about $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.13% of the company’s stock.
About Kingstone Companies
Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.
