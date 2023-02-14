King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 7,083 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,856,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,083 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Oracle worth $174,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on Oracle to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

Oracle Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.59. 3,578,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,485,208. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

