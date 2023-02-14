King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 250 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $70,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Accenture by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after buying an additional 2,228,802 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 502.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,551 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at $373,981,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $185,369,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,266,478,000 after buying an additional 409,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.61. The stock had a trading volume of 687,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $345.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.79.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

