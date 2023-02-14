King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,191,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $97,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $84,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,165.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Franklin Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

FELE stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $96.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.42.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.