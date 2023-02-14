King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 372,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.20% of Moody’s worth $90,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 0.8% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,703,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,182,000 after buying an additional 43,793 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,096,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,144,000 after buying an additional 50,289 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Moody’s by 8.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,385,000 after buying an additional 249,312 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 67.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,724,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,292,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.67.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO stock traded down $3.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.30. 189,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,260. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $299.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $346.22.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

