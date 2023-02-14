King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $318.93 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,017,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the period. FMC makes up 1.9% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $318,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FMC during the third quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in FMC during the second quarter worth $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in FMC during the second quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 269.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in FMC during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.65. 168,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,188. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.59. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. FMC’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.