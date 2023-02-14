King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $144.65 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,001,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $144,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,863,000 after buying an additional 146,785 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,563,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,548,000 after purchasing an additional 104,282 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Ecolab by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,336,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,744,000 after buying an additional 210,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,766,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,556,000 after purchasing an additional 18,271 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. Barclays downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

Ecolab Trading Up 5.1 %

ECL traded up $7.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $186.13. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.40.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

