King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $82,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.53. 274,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $100.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $284.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.18.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,593.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $571,173.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,683 shares of company stock worth $112,867,578 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research upped their price target on Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.32.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

