King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,083,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.32% of Kimberly-Clark worth $121,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 518.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,429 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 278.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 209,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,608,000 after purchasing an additional 154,383 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,790,000 after buying an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.80.

NYSE:KMB traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.34. 488,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,611. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

