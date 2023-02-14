King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 10,945 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of American Tower worth $56,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth $30,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 379.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Insider Activity at American Tower

American Tower Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.58. 308,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,343. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.30 and its 200-day moving average is $226.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 99.05%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading

