King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 1,846 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,260,701 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 1.5% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.21% of Union Pacific worth $245,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $3.27 on Tuesday, reaching $202.78. 797,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,185. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.25. The firm has a market cap of $124.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

