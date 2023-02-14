King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 1,519 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials makes up about 1.3% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 1.08% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $215,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $354.54. The company had a trading volume of 138,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,081. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.41. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $406.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Martin Marietta Materials

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $399.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.