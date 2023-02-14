Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.03

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 11602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.0868 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is currently 108.82%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

