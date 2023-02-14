KeyCorp Boosts monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $180.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $156.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on monday.com from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on monday.com from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on monday.com from $132.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on monday.com from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.60.

monday.com Stock Performance

monday.com stock opened at $145.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.04. monday.com has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $237.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.80. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 25.26% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that monday.com will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its holdings in monday.com by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 13,721,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,997,000 after purchasing an additional 772,450 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,057,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,145,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,759,000 after acquiring an additional 250,756 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 47.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,091,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,781,000 after acquiring an additional 668,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 7.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 975,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,514,000 after acquiring an additional 65,778 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

