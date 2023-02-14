KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Terex in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terex’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.73 EPS.
Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.
Terex Stock Up 5.8 %
Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $57.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.08. Terex has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $57.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,743,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,041 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 579.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 664,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,182,000 after acquiring an additional 566,507 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,726,000 after acquiring an additional 438,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after acquiring an additional 417,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Terex
In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,064.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Terex Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.
Terex announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 19th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
About Terex
Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.
