KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 3,529.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the period. KBR accounts for approximately 0.7% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in KBR were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,188,000 after purchasing an additional 39,673 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in KBR by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,824,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,751,000 after buying an additional 58,460 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in KBR by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,415,000 after buying an additional 64,012 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,396,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,029,000 after buying an additional 142,941 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,074,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,621,000 after acquiring an additional 82,952 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KBR. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on KBR to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Insider Activity

KBR Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.95. 310,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,160. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $56.94.

KBR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

About KBR

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

