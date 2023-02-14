KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

KBR has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. KBR has a dividend payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KBR to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. KBR has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.85.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KBR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in KBR by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 71.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in KBR by 10.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in KBR by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

