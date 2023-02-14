Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $351.14 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Kava token can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00003880 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $351.14 million and approximately $25.71 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00081529 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00060919 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000405 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010047 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00024820 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,415,005 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

