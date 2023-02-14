Kaspa Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $108.29 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Kaspa has a market cap of $108.29 million and $1.96 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kaspa

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 16,647,266,775 coins and its circulating supply is 16,647,267,037 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 16,634,075,090 with 16,634,075,090.985186 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00640212 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,793,069.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

