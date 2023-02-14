Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.93 and last traded at $16.87. Approximately 6,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 15,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44.

About Kasikornbank Public

Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. engages in the commercial banking, securities, and other related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Business, Retail Business, Treasury and Capital Markets Business, Muang Thai Group Holding Businesses, and Others. The Corporate Business segment provides financial products and services to the high net worth individuals, government and state enterprises, and financial institutions.

