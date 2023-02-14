Kadena (KDA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $234.33 Million

Kadena (KDA) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00004807 BTC on popular exchanges. Kadena has a market capitalization of $234.33 million and $10.24 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kadena has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.56 or 0.00429811 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,330.04 or 0.28471447 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Kadena

Kadena’s launch date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,901,256 coins. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kadena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain.The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

